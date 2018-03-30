Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after purchasing an additional 294,383 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,278,000 after buying an additional 280,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,070,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,916,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $260,008.27, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

