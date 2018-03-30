Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148,172.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

