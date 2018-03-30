Wancoin (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $163.23 Million

Wancoin (CURRENCY:WAN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Wancoin coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00047228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wancoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Wancoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $163.23 million worth of Wancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00120455 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021190 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012746 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031000 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Wancoin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wancoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. Wancoin’s official website is wanchain.org. Wancoin’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org. The Reddit community for Wancoin is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wancoin Coin Trading

Wancoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Wancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wancoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

