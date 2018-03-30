Analyzing Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and Westmoreland Coal (WLB)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) and Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Westmoreland Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 38.92% 61.78% 43.24% Westmoreland Coal -8.06% N/A -7.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Westmoreland Coal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.17 billion 1.28 $455.04 million $8.62 3.25 Westmoreland Coal $1.48 billion 0.01 -$27.10 million ($6.11) -0.07

Warrior Met Coal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westmoreland Coal. Westmoreland Coal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Westmoreland Coal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Westmoreland Coal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warrior Met Coal and Westmoreland Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 6 5 0 2.45 Westmoreland Coal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus price target of $28.73, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Westmoreland Coal has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,363.41%. Given Westmoreland Coal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westmoreland Coal is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Westmoreland Coal does not pay a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Westmoreland Coal on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc., formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile. Currently it has the operational capacity to mine eight million tons of coal per year from more than 300 million tons of recoverable reserves. Its operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. Its gas division represents commercial programs for coal seam degasification in the country, producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas daily from over 1750 gas wells. Its mines operate under permits issued by the Alabama Surface Mining Commission (ASMC), the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and other state and federal agencies.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It has total proven or probable coal reserves of approximately 888,202 thousands of tons. The company is also involved in the production of electricity. It operates two coal-fired power generating units with a total capacity of approximately 230 megawatts in Weldon, North Carolina. Westmoreland Coal Company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.