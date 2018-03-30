CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 8,096,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,734. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63,621.30, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Watch Point Trust Co” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/watch-point-trust-co-has-2-29-million-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.