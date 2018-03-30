Waves Community Token Price Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00012323 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Kuna and Coinrail. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $14,357.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00743900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00147593 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kuna, Liqui, Exrates, Exmo, Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, COSS, Gate.io, Tidex, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate and Coinrail. It is not presently possible to purchase Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

