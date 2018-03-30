Waves Price Reaches $3.69 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Waves has a market capitalization of $369.28 million and $18.41 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00052493 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Kuna and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00209064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00112380 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00112855 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00192142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00040848 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail, Exrates, Bitcoin Indonesia, Livecoin, Liqui, YoBit, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, LiteBit.eu and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

