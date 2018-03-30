WayGuide Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAY)

WayGuide (CURRENCY:WAY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, WayGuide has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. WayGuide has a market capitalization of $386,051.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of WayGuide was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WayGuide coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WayGuide Profile

WayGuide is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2016. WayGuide’s total supply is 100,040,708 coins. The official website for WayGuide is wayguide.club.

WayGuide Coin Trading

WayGuide can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy WayGuide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WayGuide must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WayGuide using one of the exchanges listed above.

