We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,420.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.33. iShares Dow Jones US Technology has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $184.45.

About iShares Dow Jones US Technology

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

