3,722 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 60,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 298,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,400. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.19 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,769.79, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,835,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,291,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 29,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $3,159,472.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,036 shares in the company, valued at $36,788,494.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,759,230 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

