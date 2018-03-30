3,472 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total transaction of $864,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 291,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,235.84, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3,472 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/we-are-one-seven-llc-buys-shares-of-3472-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-updated.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.