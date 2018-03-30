We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 8,344 Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $41.06. 716,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,556. The company has a market cap of $5,403.41, a PE ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Catalent has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

