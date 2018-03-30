4,074 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 591,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after buying an additional 414,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $20,055,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $92.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $37,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,576.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $395,944.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 581,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,016. The firm has a market cap of $7,794.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.99 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

