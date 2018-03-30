We Are One Seven LLC Takes $389,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 3,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the third quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,093. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,120.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.0591 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. SPDR S&P Biotech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

SPDR S&P Biotech Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

