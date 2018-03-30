Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.59 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,117.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,339,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243,387 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593,679 shares during the last quarter. Ferox Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $8,213,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $260,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184,799.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 577.78%.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/wealthstreet-investment-advisors-llc-invests-7-59-million-in-the-coca-cola-company-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.