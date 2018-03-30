Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veritex (VBTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX):

3/20/2018 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2018 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2018 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2018 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2018 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. "

2/13/2018 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2018 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2018 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2018 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/26/2018 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ VBTX) traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 120,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,879. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $699.18, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Veritex had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe purchased 1,775 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,374.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 55,690 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,611,111.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,791 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 627,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 66.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 510,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 203,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

