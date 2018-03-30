Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company's product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. "

3/22/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ MRSN) traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,458. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

