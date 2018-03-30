Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AFLAC (AFL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AFLAC (NYSE: AFL) recently:

3/28/2018 – AFLAC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have performed better that the industry in a year's time. It will invest $250 million in different growth areas benefiting from an easy tax regime. Ample capital enables it to buy back shares and raise dividend payouts. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and new products bode well for the long term. The U.S segment will remain strong on a number of growth initiatives. A favorable earnings guidance against the backdrop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Nevertheless, persistent low interest rates in Japan have put pressure on revenue growth from the region. Also, branch conversion cost might drain margins.”

3/27/2018 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – AFLAC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.75 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – AFLAC is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – AFLAC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have performed better that the industry in a year's time. It will invest $250 million in different growth areas benefiting from an easy tax regime. Ample capital enables it to buy back shares and raise dividend payouts. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and new products bode well for the long term. The U.S segment will remain strong on a number of growth initiatives. A favorable earnings guidance against the backdrop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Nevertheless, persistent low interest rates in Japan have put pressure on revenue growth from the region. Also, branch conversion cost might drain margins.”

3/21/2018 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – AFLAC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2018 – AFLAC is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – AFLAC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $34,105.05, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AFLAC Incorporated alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $239,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.