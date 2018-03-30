Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $123.29 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The bank’s efforts to manage expenses, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will likely continue to benefit its financials. Also, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. However, fee income growth challenges (mainly due to a slowdown in trading activities and dismal capital markets performance) remains a major concern for the company. Also, litigation hassles make us apprehensive.”

3/19/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The bank’s efforts to manage expenses, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will likely continue to benefit its financials. Also, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. While, fee income growth challenges and litigation hassles continue to remain key near-term concerns, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

3/8/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.60 price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The bank’s efforts to manage expenses, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will likely continue to benefit its financials. Also, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. However, the company faces persistent fee income growth challenge, mainly due to a slowdown in trading activities and dismal capital markets performance. Further, legal expenses are expected to hurt profitability in the quarters ahead.”

3/1/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.28 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $113.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

2/13/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.98 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $102.07 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $370,651.56, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.