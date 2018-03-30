Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polypipe Group (PLP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Polypipe Group (LON: PLP):

3/21/2018 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2018 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/20/2018 – Polypipe Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/29/2018 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 455 ($6.29) price target on the stock.

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 353.80 ($4.89). 931,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.26. Polypipe Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.50 ($6.07).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £411.70 million for the quarter. Polypipe Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 10.37%.

Polypipe Group plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of plastic piping systems for the residential, commercial, civil and infrastructure sectors. The Company’s segments include Residential Piping Systems, Commercial and Infrastructure Piping Systems (UK), and Commercial and Infrastructure (Mainland Europe).

