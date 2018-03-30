Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 212,637 Shares of Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.83% of Calgon Carbon worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCC. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Calgon Carbon in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calgon Carbon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calgon Carbon alerts:

CCC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,090.00, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.03. Calgon Carbon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Calgon Carbon had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $161.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. equities analysts forecast that Calgon Carbon Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Calgon Carbon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/wells-fargo-company-mn-grows-stake-in-calgon-carbon-co-ccc-updated.html.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.