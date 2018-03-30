Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 75,974 Shares of NOW Inc (DNOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.72% of NOW worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $13.00 price target on shares of NOW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Workman bought 28,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNOW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 785,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,060.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.98. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.62 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. NOW’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

