Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,042. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2,524.24, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

