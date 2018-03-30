Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,746 Shares of Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,484 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Silicon Motion worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Summit Redstone raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Silicon Motion stock remained flat at $$48.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,699.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.53. Silicon Motion has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. research analysts predict that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

