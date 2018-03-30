Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of ERC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 101,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,944. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have bought 119,500 shares of company stock worth $17,120 in the last 90 days.

About Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.

