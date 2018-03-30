Wendys (WEN) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $17.70

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 2520600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.60 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4,201.72, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.86%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Wendys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,264,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

