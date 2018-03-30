Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE: WAIR) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wesco Aircraft to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Wesco Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Wesco Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wesco Aircraft and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wesco Aircraft $1.43 billion -$237.34 million -4.06 Wesco Aircraft Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.25

Wesco Aircraft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wesco Aircraft. Wesco Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wesco Aircraft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesco Aircraft -17.26% 7.42% 2.96% Wesco Aircraft Competitors -0.99% -265.75% 8.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wesco Aircraft and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesco Aircraft 0 5 1 0 2.17 Wesco Aircraft Competitors 373 2206 2994 101 2.50

Wesco Aircraft currently has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Wesco Aircraft’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wesco Aircraft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Wesco Aircraft has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesco Aircraft’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wesco Aircraft peers beat Wesco Aircraft on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts. The Company’s products include Hardware, Chemicals, Electronic Components, Bearings and Other Products. Its Services include Quality Assurance, Kitting and JIT Supply Chain Management. It caters to commercial, military and general aviation sectors, including the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors, through which it supports various Western aircraft programs, and also sells products to airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers. It also services industrial customers.

