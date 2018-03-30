Western Copper (WRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Western Copper (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Western Copper in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,966. Western Copper has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Western Copper by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Copper by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter.

