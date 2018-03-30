ValuEngine Lowers Western Digital (WDC) to Buy

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS upped their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. 3,373,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,812. The company has a market cap of $27,455.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.44. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $693,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,893,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,466 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $376,037.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,704 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,295 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

