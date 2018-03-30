Westwater Resources (WWR) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $0.51

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 164500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources Inc, formerly Uranium Resources, Inc, is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there.

