WEX (WEX) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3032861968888 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.62. 524,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,739.67, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. WEX has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $163.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,664.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

