Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WGL (WGL) Stock Price

News articles about WGL (NYSE:WGL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WGL earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.5037179024729 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of WGL stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. WGL has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,335.23, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $652.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.30 million. research analysts expect that WGL will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

