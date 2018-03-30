Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

JNJ stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341,935.88, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 861.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

