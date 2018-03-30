Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, CEO David Kelly bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,775.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/wheeler-real-estate-investment-trust-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-42-whlr-updated.html.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio consisting of 74 properties, including 59 retail shopping centers and five freestanding retail properties totaling 4,906,511 gross leasable square feet of which approximately 94% were leased, one office property, eight undeveloped land parcels totaling approximately 70 acres and one redevelopment project.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.