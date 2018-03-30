Whirlpool (WHR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5700291933134 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.11. 508,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,669. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $150.22 and a 1 year high of $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,823.06, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/whirlpool-whr-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-13.html.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.