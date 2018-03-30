Whitecap Resources Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0257 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 2,161,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,690. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.66.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$285.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.40 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,900.00. Also, Director Kenneth Stickland sold 4,856 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.77, for a total transaction of C$42,587.12. Insiders bought a total of 63,800 shares of company stock worth $510,505 in the last 90 days.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

