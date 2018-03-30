Whitestone REIT (WSR) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5502052346339 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

WSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE WSR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.59 million. research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st.

In other news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

