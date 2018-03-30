Whitestone REIT (WSR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a hold rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 648,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $410.65, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million. equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 542.86%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Whitestone REIT by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

