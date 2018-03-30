WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS cut WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:WOW opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Nancy A. Mcgee bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $50,067.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Managing Member sold 1,440,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $10,312,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,477,132 shares of company stock worth $10,624,244 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 412,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 336,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,633 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

