Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 712,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 651,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

WRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Wildhorse Resource Development had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $180.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Wildhorse Resource Development’s revenue was up 359.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

