Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,310 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.01% of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund worth $77,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 13,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 303,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 54,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $44.88. 15,796,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,802,879. Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8,730.00 and a PE ratio of -6.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/william-blair-investment-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-brazil-index-ewz-updated.html.

About Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.