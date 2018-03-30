William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,634 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.14% of Repligen worth $65,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 84,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 18,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.18. 325,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,300. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,545.65, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Repligen had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $322,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

