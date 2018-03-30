William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,241,436.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,541 shares of company stock worth $5,424,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $113.42 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The company has a market cap of $9,184.75, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

