William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,696 Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 957,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,670,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,916,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 17.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11,562.10, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

