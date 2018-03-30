William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,152 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $82,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 92,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,646.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $226,944.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,664,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

