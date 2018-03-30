Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,484.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,310,682.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,104.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

