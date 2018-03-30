Windstream (WIN) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) is one of 62 public companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Windstream to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -36.16% -191.89% -2.22% Windstream Competitors 2.37% -36.54% -2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Windstream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 3 1 1 0 1.60 Windstream Competitors 705 2143 2116 108 2.32

Windstream currently has a consensus price target of $1.96, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Windstream’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Windstream is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Windstream pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. Windstream pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 100.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Windstream is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Windstream has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Windstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windstream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.85 billion -$2.12 billion -0.12 Windstream Competitors $17.54 billion $1.87 billion 64.24

Windstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Windstream competitors beat Windstream on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets. It has operations in 48 states and the District of Columbia, a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 115,000 miles, a robust business sales division and 21 data centers offering managed services and cloud computing. Windstream’s owned local networks consist of central office digital switches, routers, loop carriers and virtual and physical colocations interconnected with fiber, copper and microwaved facilities. A mix of fiber optic and copper facilities connect its customers with the core network. In December 2011, the Company announced that it has completed its acquisition of PAETEC Holding Corp.

