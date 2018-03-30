Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf expects that the construction company will earn $4.45 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 794.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 466,975 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

