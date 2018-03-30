WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.58 Million Position in Mastercard (MA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $175.16 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $179,103.28, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total transaction of $2,606,122.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,850.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

