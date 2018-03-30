WSP Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

WSP stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 204,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,822. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$46.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,380.00.

WSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

